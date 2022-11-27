Thousands flock to Auckland's Santa Parade amid rainy weather

Auckland's annual Santa Parade has gone ahead for the first time in nearly two years amid rainy weather.

Although a drizzly forecast risked putting the parade off until December, organisers confirmed this morning they would proceed with the event regardless.

"A little bit of drizzle won't rain on our parade!", they wrote in a Facebook post.

Mickey Mouse float in the rain. (Source: 1News)

Last year's parade was cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid gathering restrictions in Auckland. This year marks 89 years of the event, which kicked off at 1pm today.

The parade was full of colourful costumes. (Source: 1News)

Meanwhile, organisers say Santa's Party will be held in Aotea Square until 5pm - where there will be rides, giveaways, food stalls, and a chance to meet Santa.

The Grand Marshall leading the parade is the Celebrated New Zealand Olympian, Lisa Carrington.