Thousands flock to Auckland's Santa Parade amid rainy weather

Source: 1News

Auckland's annual Santa Parade has gone ahead for the first time in nearly two years amid rainy weather.

Although a drizzly forecast risked putting the parade off until December, organisers confirmed this morning they would proceed with the event regardless.

"A little bit of drizzle won't rain on our parade!", they wrote in a Facebook post.

Mickey Mouse float in the rain.

Mickey Mouse float in the rain. (Source: 1News)

Last year's parade was cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid gathering restrictions in Auckland. This year marks 89 years of the event, which kicked off at 1pm today.

The parade was full of colourful costumes.

The parade was full of colourful costumes. (Source: 1News)

Meanwhile, organisers say Santa's Party will be held in Aotea Square until 5pm - where there will be rides, giveaways, food stalls, and a chance to meet Santa.

The Grand Marshall leading the parade is the Celebrated New Zealand Olympian, Lisa Carrington.

The Grinch joined the parade on his bike.

The Grinch joined the parade on his bike. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Lucky Lotto player scoops $24m prize

2

Dairy worker farewelled at public funeral service, PM attends

3

Fame singer and actor Irene Cara dies aged 63

4

Thousands flock to Auckland's Santa Parade amid rainy weather

5

Rita Ora gushes over 'dream' wedding, Taika Waititi

6

Heavy rain batters lower North Island, drivers face slips

Latest Stories

Two state highways into Wellington reopen after earlier slips

Hamilton retailers shut businesses in protest against crime

Exclusive: Clinicians express concern at Hawke's Bay hospital

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Behind The Wire: A rare look inside NZ's high security prisons

Related Stories

Dairy worker farewelled at public funeral service, PM attends

Another person arrested after Sandringham dairy stabbing

Nationwide protest for Sandringham stabbing victim tomorrow

Dairy stabbing accused was staying in temporary accommodation