A diver who went missing yesterday off the Mahia Peninsula in Northern Hawke's Bay has now been found dead.

A file image of Mahia Bay, near Mahia Peninsula. (Source: istock.com)

A Surf Lifesaving crew found the diver's body at 10:30am today, police said.

Emergency services received reports that the man was missing yesterday at around 10.15am. An ensuing search for the diver involved the Coastguard and a helicopter.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Police say they are supporting the man's family and diving companions.