One lucky punter is $24 million richer after winning Saturday’s Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are 03, 05, 27, 29, 31 and 38. The bonus ball is 21, and the power ball is 05.

The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball and $1 million from First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Bell Block Supermarket in New Plymouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strike Four was not won, meaning the jackpot will now roll over to the next draw on Wednesday night.