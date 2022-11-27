Good Sorts: Greymouth community space a home for many

Source: 1News

When Eli Maiava moved to Greymouth, she thought about what she wanted to build for herself in her new home.

When she lived in Wellington, Eli suffered from postnatal depression and found she valued spaces where she could have a break and access support.

So when she decided to move to the West Coast, she borrowed $2000 from her mum and created Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini - a kaupapa Māori space for the local community.

"We have created a home away from home," Eli says.

"A safe space for everyone in the community."

For the full story, watch the video above.

