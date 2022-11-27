Dairy worker farewelled at public funeral service, PM attends

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the public funeral service of dairy worker Janak Patel on Sunday, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other MPs.

Those present at the funeral service in Auckland's Wiri included family members, friends, and members of the public.

Ardern laid flowers and several National MPs were also present at the service.

Police arrested a third man as part of their investigation into Patel's death earlier today. The dairy worker was allegedly stabbed while working on Wednesday night.

A nationwide protest and vigil in solidarity with the worker is planned for tomorrow.

"It will be after the funeral though. Our priority is to support the family and then we will take action," organiser Sunny Kaushal told 1News earlier.