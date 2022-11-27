Dairy stabbing accused was staying in temporary accommodation

The man accused of murdering dairy worker Janak Patel had been staying in temporary accommodation in South Auckland.

Police outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. (Source: 1News)

The property manager, who 1News has chosen not to identify, said he had been staying there for just four days before abruptly leaving more than a week ago.

The Herald on Sunday reports the man was deported from Australia earlier this year.

Patel was allegedly stabbed several times about 100 metres from the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

The man was charged with murder and aggravated robbery on Friday night after being arrested in New Lynn.

He appeared in court yesterday, where he was granted interim name suppression. He did not speak when appearing in the dock. He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Auckland High Court on December 14.

A second man, aged 42, has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

