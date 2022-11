One lucky punter is $24 million richer after winning tonight’s Lotto.

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are 03, 05, 27, 29, 31 and 38. The bonus ball is 21, and the power ball is 05.

The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball and $1 million from First Division.

Strike Four was not won tonight, meaning the jackpot will now roll over to the next draw on Wednesday night.