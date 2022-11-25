Soaring diesel prices making life difficult on Chatham Islands

Soaring diesel prices are making life difficult for residents who live on the Chatham Islands, which is totally dependent on generators for electricity.

Ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today, its leaders are calling for government help with a new power generation project.

The only electricity generator on the island is run by fossil fuel and to make an energy change they need government help.

Noel Brown of the Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust says the rising cost of diesel has blown people’s budgets.

“People on a low income, their average bill has probably gone from $200 a month to $500 a month and for families that were normally paying $400 they are now paying over $1000, close to $1200-$1500 a month,” he told 1News.

And the numbers get worse, it’s understood fishing factories are paying up to $30,000 a month.

There is only one diesel generator, which is the only electricity producer for 700 people who call the windswept island home. And with the current price of fuel, energy costs are five times what they are on the mainland.

Wendy runs a food bank service and says the cost of living is hurting their community.

She says they have a container with shelves full of food and two large freezers.

“So ,we're ordering in kai on the aeroplane and also on the ship, so it's constant, it's constant ordering.”

But Brown says leaders on the island have a plan to build wind turbines like those in Wellington, which could cost $10 million.

It's estimated the population could grow by 50% if the island’s energy issue is resolved.

The proposal is already before government - Chatham Islands Mayor, Monique Croon says there have been roadblocks however.

“It’s disappointing they have delayed the funding decision and we've sort of been taken a little bit on a round-and-round the mulberry bush, so it's been a little bit frustrating but we're hoping that by the budget next year that we will be included,” she says.

“We have the first one set up, and ready to go, we just need a small amount of assistance from the government for us to push the button and make it happen,” Brown says.