Former All Black Carlos Spencer to help coach Blues' women

Former Blues and All Blacks first-five Carlos Spencer has been announced as the new Blues women’s backs coach for Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

Carlos Spencer - pictured during his Blues heyday at Eden Park in 2003 - is returning to the franchise as a coach. (Source: Photosport)

Spencer, who played 99 times in nine seasons for the Blues, said he is “beyond stoked” to be back after several stints in South Africa and more recently with the Hurricanes in Super Rugby and New Orleans Gold in Major League Rugby in America.

“When I was playing, I always liked to bring a bit of innovation and ‘out-the-box’ thinking to the table,” said Spencer.

“Now as a coach I want to encourage and help grow those same traits in our nib Blues wahine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer said the impact of the recent Rugby World Cup had been a joy to watch and expected Super Rugby Aupiki to benefit from the Black Ferns’ World Cup success.

“You’ve seen the rise of women’s rugby and the way the public got right in behind the Black Ferns recently.”

“We’re at an exciting juncture for the sport and I’m really looking forward to getting involved and doing what I can to help grow and support women’s rugby.”

Spencer will join head coach Willie Walker and fellow assistant coach Linda Itunu at the Blues' women's team.