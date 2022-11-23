One person seriously injured after dairy robbery in Auckland

A person working at a dairy in Auckland's Sandringham has been seriously injured during a robbery this evening.

Police are responding to an aggravated robbery at a dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue in Sandringham, police said in a statement tonight.

The robbery was reported to Police at 8.05pm.

"A person working at the dairy has been seriously injured and has been transported to hospital.

"At this stage there is no further information we can provide - updates will be provided as and when more information is available," police said.