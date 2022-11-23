One person seriously injured after dairy robbery in Auckland

Source: 1News

A person working at a dairy in Auckland's Sandringham has been seriously injured during a robbery this evening.

A weapon was presented at an armed robbery of a dairy in Palmerston North, Tuesday morning.

A weapon was presented at an armed robbery of a dairy in Palmerston North, Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

Police are responding to an aggravated robbery at a dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue in Sandringham, police said in a statement tonight.

The robbery was reported to Police at 8.05pm.

"A person working at the dairy has been seriously injured and has been transported to hospital.

"At this stage there is no further information we can provide - updates will be provided as and when more information is available," police said.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

2

Budweiser reveals plan for beers it can't sell at Qatar World Cup

3

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 4.25%

4

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

5

Reserve Bank states NZ economy 'likely' to enter recession

6

Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Latest Stories

Reports: Employees at Chinese iPhone factory protest

One person seriously injured after dairy robbery in Auckland

Breakers challenge NBL to 'do better' after rough travel demands

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Multiple people killed, more wounded in US Walmart shooting

Related Stories

Murderer clashed with workmates before he killed again

Person fatally hit by car after 'disorder' in West Auckland

Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

Officer on restricted duties over alleged assault near RLWC fan zone