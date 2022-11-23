Murder charge laid after man dies from being hit with vehicle

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with murder following the death of a man in a carpark in a West Auckland suburb.

In a statement tonight, police said the man is in custody following a fatal incident in Glen Eden earlier today.

"A search warrant was executed at an address in New Lynn where the man was arrested by police.

"Residents can expect an increased Police presence in the area while an examination takes place."

The man is due to appear before Waitakere District Court charged with murder.

"Police would like to thank members of the public that assisted police in their investigation and contributed to a swift arrest," the statement said.

Earlier today, there were reports of a "disorder incident" in a carpark off Glendale Road around 12:20pm before the person was struck.

"At one point a vehicle has struck one person and then fled the scene," police said in an earlier statement.

"The person that has been struck by the vehicle has since died at the scene."

Images from the scene show a body under a white sheet lying in the road.

A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1News she chased down the car which allegedly struck the person until one of the people inside pointed a gun at her.

She said the act looked deliberate and it's "disgusting" that someone could do that to another human being.