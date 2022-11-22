'Huge' magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits near Solomon Islands

Source: 1News

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of the Solomon Islands.

Earthquake off Solomon Islands.

Earthquake off Solomon Islands. (Source: USGS)

The large tremor was just 13.6 kilometres deep and struck around 3pm today.

Agencies initially listed the earthquake as a 7.3, but USGS has since downgraded it to a 7.0.

People in the Solomon Islands evacuated to high ground in case of a tsunami following the shallow earthquake.

Aftershocks are continuing to rock the capital Honiara, with one local resident telling 1News that the initial quake was “huge” and the building she was in felt like it was on the verge of collapse.

Read More

There are unconfirmed reports that some students at the National University at Panatina campus were injured falling from a building.

Associated Press reports that freelance journalist Charley Piringi was standing outside a warehouse next to a primary and a secondary school on the outskirts of the capital, Honiara, when the quake struck, sending the children running.

"The earthquake rocked the place," he said. "It was a huge one. We were all shocked, and everyone is running everywhere."

Tsunami buoys were triggered and the official US tsunami monitoring agency warned of possible tsunamis on coasts within a 300 kilometre radius from the quake.

According to Australia's High Commission in the Solomon Islands, the tsunami warning has now been lifted.

"The tsunami warning for Honiara has been lifted but expect unusual sea currents around most coastal waters. People are also advised to be vigilant as aftershocks are expected to continue," the commission posted on its Facebook page.

"Please continue to follow the advice of local authorities."

More to come...

WorldPacific IslandsNatural Disasters

Reviewing The Killers' back-to-back Auckland shows

