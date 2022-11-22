Official Cash Rate expected to get biggest ever hike tomorrow

Source: 1News

The squeeze on homeowners is set to continue tomorrow, with the Reserve Bank expected to hike the Official Cash Rate by the biggest margin ever.

Economists are predicting that the RBNZ will introduce a 75-basis point rise in the Official Cash Rate tomorrow to 4.25%.

This would be the single largest hike in the OCR's 23-year history as a monetary policy tool.

This comes after five recent double-hikes in the ongoing battle against inflation.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. (Source: 1News)

If this happens, experts predict home interest rates, which have been around 6% recently, could rise to 7% or 8% next year.

As RBNZ's meeting tomorrow will be it's last until late February, it's believed that it will bring down a strong hammer on inflation that will suffice for the next three months.

New ZealandPropertyPersonal FinanceEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Man stabbed while walking dog in Christchurch park dies

2

'Huge' magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits near Solomon Islands

3

Auckland mansion owner fined $52k for felling 'notable' pōhutukawa

4

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

5

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

6

Watch: Boy racer wrecks parked cars, enraging witnesses

Latest Stories

Calls to regulate animal videos shared online that may be abuse

Sir Bob Charles on hand to celebrate NZ's oldest golf club

Avatar sequel: Expectations high ahead of release

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

1 in 5 unaware of all subscription plans they pay for - survey

Related Stories

1 in 5 unaware of all subscription plans they pay for - survey

Govt's healthy homes deadline extension met with cross-party criticism

Government makes healthy homes announcement

Govt confirms extension to healthy homes standards deadline