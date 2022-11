Seven people have been injured, one critically, following a two-car crash near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel late last night.

A wrong way sign posted at the off ramp on Maioro St. (Source: 1News)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on the Northwestern Motorway about 11.20pm.

"The crash involved a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction," a police spokesperson told 1News.

One person is in a critical condition following the crash, while six others have serious to moderate injuries.

All seven people have been taken to hospital.