Multiple Sydney students injured in science experiment explosion

Two students have been hospitalised with serious injuries, and another 10 people are injured in Sydney after a classroom science experiment went horribly wrong.

Initial reports suggested 11 people had been injured in an explosion from a school experiment involving sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Ambulances were called to Manly West Public School in Sydney just after 1pm local time.

Twelve people - 11 students and a teacher - have been injured in an explosion from a school experiment involving sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.

Two students were transported to Westmead Hospital, one by road and one by helicopter. Both are in a serious condition.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that multiple "road crews and a specialist medical team on board the CareFlight helicopter are responding to an incident involving multiple patients with burns".

A student at the scene told 9News that the experiment was being done out on the sports field.

The child said the wind caught it and blew it into kids.

A weather warning was issued for Sydney earlier today, with residents urged to move their vehicles away from trees due to "vigorous" winds, which have continued since the weekend.