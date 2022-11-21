Injured TJ Perenara in race against time to make World Cup

Source: 1News

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has ruptured his Achilles and faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s World Cup.

TJ Perenara, pictured warming up for the Test at Twickenham during which he ruptured his Achilles, faces a race against time to make World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Head coach Ian Foster confirmed the injury this morning in London, saying it happened in the final moments at Twickenham as the All Blacks attempted, and failed, to defend a 25-18 lead, England fighting back to earn a 25-all draw.

“We’re gutted for him,” Foster said. “It’s the 78th minute, and he’s innocuously gone to chase a kick, and it’s gone bang which hurts.”

Perenara’s kick gave away the possession which England made full use of at the end to draw a Test the All Blacks were in charge of after leading 25-6 with nine minutes remaining.

The 30-year-old was given the opportunity after an outstanding performance off the bench a week earlier against Scotland in Edinburgh when replacing Finlay Christie.

Christie or Brad Weber will likely fight it out to become the main back-up to Aaron Smith for the World Cup, which starts with a Test between France and the All Blacks in Paris on September 9 NZT.

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava is a doubt for Super Rugby next year after rupturing his ACL.

