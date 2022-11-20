Power out, damage after tornado reported in North Taranaki

Source: 1News

Emergency responders have been conducting welfare checks in North Taranaki after reports of a tornado that downed power lines and damaged buildings.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture).

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, Fire and Emergency said it was alerted to reports "of a roof lifting on a property and powerlines down over a road in Lower Motunui" just before 10am this morning.

It said two fire trucks attended to the reports and that one was still at the scene.

At midday, Powerco's website indicated there were 37 properties had lost power in Waitara in North Taranaki. Meanwhile, police said no issues had been reported aside from power outages and minor damage.

"Some powerlines have been knocked down and police on the ground report some roofing iron has come loose and is on the ground," they said in a statement.

"Police have gone door to door in the affected part of Turangi Rd to conduct welfare checks and ensure those living there are safe and well, following the tornado."

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens told 1News that thunderstorms were passing over the area this morning, but that the forecaster couldn't confirm whether a tornado struck without further photos or videos.

They said strong downdrafts from a thunderstorm could cause similar damage to that which has been reported so far, but added that conditions for a tornado were present with the weather in the area.

New ZealandWeather NewsTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

2

'Today I feel gay' - FIFA boss gives bizarre speech in Qatar

3

Champion Black Ferns brought out by Six60 at Eden Park concert

4

All Blacks' soft centre exposed in a dramatic finish against England

5

'More of the same': Severe storm risk for upper North Island

6

'Poor footy' - old frailties come back to haunt All Blacks at Twickenham

Latest Stories

Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, Musk says

Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

'Poor footy' - old frailties come back to haunt All Blacks at Twickenham

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Hamilton West by-election hopefuls say they're tough on crime

Related Stories

'More of the same': Severe storm risk for upper North Island

Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

Heavy rain watch issued for Auckland, thunderstorms possible

Heavy rain will batter Wellington more in the future - NIWA