Power out, damage after tornado reported in North Taranaki

Emergency responders have been conducting welfare checks in North Taranaki after reports of a tornado that downed power lines and damaged buildings.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency said it was alerted to reports "of a roof lifting on a property and powerlines down over a road in Lower Motunui" just before 10am this morning.

It said two fire trucks attended to the reports and that one was still at the scene.

At midday, Powerco's website indicated there were 37 properties had lost power in Waitara in North Taranaki. Meanwhile, police said no issues had been reported aside from power outages and minor damage.

"Some powerlines have been knocked down and police on the ground report some roofing iron has come loose and is on the ground," they said in a statement.

"Police have gone door to door in the affected part of Turangi Rd to conduct welfare checks and ensure those living there are safe and well, following the tornado."

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens told 1News that thunderstorms were passing over the area this morning, but that the forecaster couldn't confirm whether a tornado struck without further photos or videos.

They said strong downdrafts from a thunderstorm could cause similar damage to that which has been reported so far, but added that conditions for a tornado were present with the weather in the area.