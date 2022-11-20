All Blacks blow 19-point lead in final minutes, settle for draw

Relive 1News' live updates of this morning's end-of-year tour between England and the All Blacks at Twickenham in the UK.

FT: ENG 25-25 NZL

Scott Barrett controls the ball against England. (Source: Photosport)

Wow. England get the restart and kick it into touch, happy to take the draw. Twickenham not happy with that and rightly so. Negative mindset there with so much momentum on their side.

A disappointing finish to the season for the All Blacks there. They had the game well and truly in their hands for 70 minutes and let it go.

79min: ENG 25-25 NZL

ENG TRY! All Blacks controlling the ball off the lineout. Then Perenara opts for a bizarre kick over the top. No chasers, England recover, counter attack and go wide to the right. 5m short, it comes back and England rumble over to score. All tied up. You have to wonder why the ABs gave the ball away there. 50s left in this one.

77min: ENG 18-25 NZL

England bizarrely kick the ball through near the ABs 22 and the All Blacks recover. England try to attack it but are penalised for doing so. That may be enough to save the All Blacks here. Mo'unga makes sure he finds touch and it's a lineout on their 22.

76min: ENG 18-25 NZL

All Blacks go deep again. England keep the ball in hand again. All Blacks look to attack the ruck but are penalised for it! Swing Low Sweet Chariot kicks off at Twickenham and momentum has well and truly swung with it! English lineout 35m from the NZ half.

74min: ENG 18-25 NZL

ENG TRY! All Blacks go deep on the restart and England start their long trek down the field. They get up to their 10m line before finding space on the left wing. Over halfway and there's a linebreak. Into the ABs 22 they go. 15m now. Back to the right with numbers and Steward is in! TWICKENHAM BURSTS TO LIFE. WE HAVE A GAME ON OUR HANDS!

72min: ENG 11-25 NZL

ENG TRY! It takes a while but eventually Raynal makes the call with TMO help. The extras aren't added so it's a 14-point margin with eight minutes to go.

71min: ENG 6-25 NZL

NZL YELLOW! England win the restart and instantly make a break. Beauden Barrett manages to get across and stop the try but then holds the ball in there to allow his side to get back. They do but England rumble over the line anyway. No clear grounding so we head upstairs to the TMO. As that's happening, Barrett is sin binned for cynical play. There's no hiding from that. We all know what he did there.

With less than 10 minutes to go, that's Barrett's season over.

70min: ENG 6-25 NZL

NZL DROP GOAL! All Blacks maul is clean and they're into the 22 with an advantage. Beauden Barrett gets the ball, knows he has the advantage and decides to give the three a kick. It's a beauty.

69min: ENG 6-22 NZL

And England give up a penalty at their own lineout! Itoje is uncontested but he's come across into the All Blacks half and that's enough for Raynal to blow the whistle. Twickenham is FUMING! All Blacks kick for touch, get the lineout and get yet ANOTHER penalty. Raynal must be chasing a record here, surely. This next lineout is 25m from the English line.

67min: ENG 6-22 NZL

England make the break from the lineout and are just 10m short. All Blacks scramble back and manage to stop the try but give up a penalty in the process. No time for threes now - England kick for the 5m lineout.

66min: ENG 6-22 NZL

Class from Mo'unga. Ball comes to him deep in the pocket off the scrum. He's got pressure coming, sells the fake kick, steps inside the charge down attempt and makes a beautiful clear. England lineout on halfway.

65min: ENG 6-22 NZL

England building nicely but once again, they ruin it with a knock on. Eddie Jones won't be happy, that's for certain. All Blacks scrum 10m from their own line.

62min: ENG 6-22 NZL

All Blacks can't control their own lineout and so England look to make their way back into the ABs half. They do so and get a penalty to boot. Kick for touch is good and it's an English lineout 10m from the NZ line.

60min: ENG 6-22 NZL

All Blacks pop the ball over the top and find the grass before England recover, make a break from the counterattack but Clarke and Telea shut it down and Telea is on the ball, winning another penalty! All Blacks will get a lineout 30m from the English line.

59min: ENG 6-22 NZL

England rumbling towards the line and once again they've lost it! Savea in over the top and has his hands on the ball. England won't release and Raynal's whistle goes again! Mo'unga clears 5m from his own line nad finds touch. NZ lineout 15m from halfway.

58min: ENG 6-22 NZL

All Blacks win the ball put are penalised soon after for going off their feet at the breakdown... that's the 21st penalty of this match and we still have half an hour to go.

It's kickable for England but they know threes won't win it from here. Off to the corner for a lineout 15m from the NZ line we go.

56min: ENG 6-22 NZL

FINALLY the scrum sets and the All Blacks look to attack from inside their 22. It comes left and they come out of the 22, looking to recycle quickly but the ball hits Raynal as it's cleared... which means we now have another scrum.

Yay.

55min: ENG 6-22 NZL

It's our favourite part of the game... how many scrum resets can we get back-to-back?

53min: ENG 6-22 NZL

England continue to be their own worst enemy here. They're into the All Blacks' 22 again and again they've lost the ball. No advantage so we're coming back for a scrum. It's 5-ish metres inside the ABs 22, middle of the pitch.

51min: ENG 6-22 NZL

NZL TRY! OH THAT IS SUPERB! England lose the ball shortly after their lineout. All Blacks spy space with the counter attack and it's a cross kick to Clarke on the left wing. He gets it, pops it to Ioane who is supporting him at pace and streaks away to score untouched from his own 22. UTTERLY MARVELOUS!

47min: ENG 6-17 NZL

The All Blacks set a maul and it is ROLLING! They're up to halfway and get a penalty with it! Mo'unga kicks for the corner but has missed touch again! England clear and make it even worse for the All Blacks earning their own penalty off said kick. From the potential of a 5m lineout to instead defending a lineout on their own 22...

45min: ENG 6-17 NZL

THE ALL BLACKS GET THE PENALTY ON THEIR OWN LINE! Superb defence keeps England out once more and Raynal blows his whistle for England going off their feet. Mo'unga clears and the All Blacks with a lineout on their 22.

44min: ENG 6-17 NZL

Tuilagi makes a break and England are 5m from the line! Forwards are pounding the NZ defence but it's holding. Penalty advantage for an NZ offside and eventually we come back for it. 5m from the line and England tap and go again!

43min: ENG 6-17 NZL

Untidy start from the ABs here and it's costing them! England go high off the restart and the All Blacks can't control it. Savea then goes in looking to steal the ball and is penalised. England kick for touch and our now on the All Blacks' 22 again with a lineout.

42min: ENG 6-17 NZL

ENG THREE! England erase the three they gave up just before the break with the penalty.

40min: ENG 3-17 NZL

England gets us going again and it's a perfect start for them! All Blacks give up a penalty at the first breakdown after the break!

HT: ENG 3-17 NZL

Dalton Papali'i and Rieko Ioane celebrate a try against England. (Source: Photosport)

NZL THREE! Sure enough, Jordie Barrett slots the penalty and the teams head to the sheds.

All Blacks well in front at the break and rightly so. They've been the better attacking side since Papali'i's intercept and England have fallen off a few crucial tackles here. Discipline could prove to be the decider of this one though with infamous ref Raynal not afraid to make calls on some the more... niche rulings.

Stay with us for the second half. We'll be back shortly.

39min: ENG 3-14 NZL

The All Blacks fly into the English 22 with Telea breaking a tackle! Mo'unga up next with a few metres. Then Savea. The arm comes out for an ABs advantage. 15m to go. Ball is recycled quickly by Smith. It's crisp from the ABs. De Groot gets it 5m from the line. Ball comes left to Jordie Barrett but it's a tough pass and he loses it! We come back for the looooooong advantage. Big moment in the match there. England may have just gotten away with three points instead of seven.

37min: ENG 3-14 NZL

NZ get another chance as England are penalised for not releasing. Mo'unga finds touch and it's an All Blacks lineout 40m from the English line.

34min: ENG 3-14 NZL

England try to go to the blindside off their scrum but are penalised for being offside? Referee Raynal says England are offside from their own scrum so it's a New Zealand penalty. Mo'unga finds touch 15m from the line but now Raynal hands England a free kick! He certainly knows his whistle...

31min: ENG 3-14 NZL

Bit of excitement there! England clear from the scrum they got off Taylor's throw. All Blacks fire a cross kick near their own 22 to the right wing where Ioane is waiting, he gets it, offloads to Telea, who then offloads to Smith. Smith over halfway looking for support, finds it but the pass doesn't stick. England scrum on their own 10m line near halfway.

29min: ENG 3-14 NZL

BIG scrum gets the penalty! Lomax gets his revenge and with it Mo'unga can kick for the sideline. Taylor with the throw 10m inside the English half, but his attempt isn't straight so now England get the ball back.

28min: ENG 3-14 NZL

And just as we say that, England knock the ball on at the lineout! All Blacks scrum just outside their 22.

27min: ENG 3-14 NZL

England are right back on attack with a penalty shortly after the restart. English lineout on the ABs 22. Momentum swinging here, almost like a sweet chariot...

25min: ENG 3-14 NZL

ENG THREE! It takes a couple of resets but finally the scrum sets. England control it, earn themselves a penalty advantage with Lomax's knee going to ground and with no advantage, Farrell steps up to take the three on offer. Interesting call from England, but given they could've been down 21-0, probably wise to just get some points on the board and settle things.

22min: ENG 0-14 NZL

England rumbling forward but as they get within metres of the line, there's a knock on! All Blacks [perhaps taking a page out of the Black Ferns book] look to run it out from inside their 22 instead but it'll cost them as Mo'unga makes a loose pass and there's a knock on. England scrum 20m from the NZ line in the middle of the field.

20min: ENG 0-14 NZL

England gain another penalty and make more precious metres. It's now a lineout around 18m from the NZ line - not bad for being three tries down briefly just three minutes ago!

18min: ENG 0-14 NZL

NZL NO TRY! HOLD UP! The call has been reversed! TMO comes in to show at Telea's breakdown there's been an illegal cleanout and coincidentally it's the tryscorer Ioane who has done it. England get out of jail with a penalty.

18min: ENG 0-19 NZL

NZL TRY! England win their lineout and look to clear but Ardie Savea comes through with a perfect read and hits van Poortvliet as he goes for the box kick. All Blacks pounce on the loose ball, go wide with the numbers and Telea is taken down short. It comes back to the left and Rieko Ioane goes in under the sticks!

15min: ENG 0-14 NZL

IT BACKFIRES! England set the maul incorrectly from their lineout and it's an All Blacks penalty. Mo'unga looks to get every metre he can with it deep in his territory but can't find touch! England running it back and into isolation as Papalii and Lomax get onto the ball and earn another penalty! Mo'unga doesn't miss touch this time - ABs lineout 25 from England's line.

13min: ENG 0-14 NZL

England win the lineout and go wide to the left wing. It's 15m away. The forwards are into their work and rumbling forwards. 5m short now and it's a penalty against the All Blacks for offside. Very kickable but England know this Twickenham crowd needs something more. They kick for the corner and it's a 5m lineout coming up!

11min: ENG 0-14 NZL

All Blacks try to be cheeky off the restart with another cross kick to Clarke instead of a clearing kick. It works but Clarke is then bundled into touch. England lineout 25m from NZ line.

10min: ENG 0-14 NZL

NZL TRY! The scrum earns a penalty and so they opt for the 5m lineout. From there they set the maul, Taylor gets it at the back, rumbles forward and the ABs hooker is in. Textbook.

7min: ENG 0-7 NZL

Scrum is clean and it comes to Mo'unga. He puts in a crossfield kick to Clarke and it's pinpoint. Clarke gets it, steps inside his man, steps around another but goes down inside the English 22. England try to force a turnover from it but there's another knock on! All Blacks scrum again, this time just 20m from the English line on the left side of the field.

5min: ENG 0-7 NZL

And England bobble the ball shortly after the restart. That gives the All Blacks a scrum on halfway.

4min: ENG 0-7 NZL

NZL TRY! Dalton Papalii with the PERFECT read! England look to come to the backline off the lineout but Papalii has read the play to perfection and makes the intercept, streaking away to score untouched. They'll be partying on Heaphy Street for that one!

3min: ENG 0-0 NZL

The forwards rumble into the 22 through De Groot and Savea before it comes wide to Jordie Barrett. 5m short, they come back right but the ball is lost and England kicks ahead! It's a scramble to get back but the All Blacks do, only to turn it over again! England with another kick but it's sloppy. Jordie Barrett there to call "Mark" and gets a free kick. Clears for an England lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

1min: ENG 0-0 NZL

Mo'unga goes short with the kickoff but England control it. They go to a high box kick and All Blacks control it with ease. Quickly recycled and in fact, it's a penalty to the All Blacks! England are offside so Mo'unga kicks for touch. ABs lineout 25m from England's line now.

KICKOFF

Mo'unga get us going and we're underway at Twickenham!

6:27am

The All Blacks perform Ka Mate but it's meet by 85,000 singing "Swing Low Sweet Chariot". A superb sight in rugby. This crowd is here for a thriller!

6:25am

Into the anthems, first up is God Defend New Zealand [with a bit of electric guitar thrown in because why not?] followed by God Save the King.

6:20am

Both teams on to the pitch now and nice touch from both of them - Brodie Retallick leads out the All Blacks as Owen Farrell [albeit captain for his side] leads out England - both bringing up 100 Tests today.

6:15am

Stunning evening at Twickenham for rugby. It's a little bit chilly - just 8 degrees out there with a little bit of wind but other than that, perfect conditions for a game.

6:00am

Brodie Retallick, left, and Sam Whitelock, will start a world record 64 Tests together on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

No sooner was Japan put to the sword, Eddie Jones turned his eye on the All Blacks.

“They're there for the taking,” the England coach said with a familiar grin.

Avoiding the fact that England was there for the taking, too.

The teams' matchup this morning at Twickenham, their first since that shockingly one-sided Rugby World Cup semifinal in 2019, has more of an appearance of a contest than if, say, it was scheduled a week ago.

New Zealand is coming off a scrappy win over Scotland. It was far from convincing for an hour at Murrayfield. England poured seven tries on Japan. It was uplifting.

Go back a week and the team mindsets were far different. The All Blacks destroyed Wales in Cardiff. They were rolling. England lost to Argentina at home. The effort lacked urgency and adaptability. Jones took heat off the players by blaming the performance on himself for thinking too far ahead.

If he'd been playing New Zealand last weekend, Jones wouldn't have been so brash as he was after the Japan rout.

That win didn't answer all the questions swirling around England from the Argentina defeat. Japan didn't pose any because it suffered from stagefright somewhat, and was suffocated by impressive England defensive pressure. The result was certain by halftime.

Because Japan couldn't sustain a decent challenge, England wasn't put under pressure and didn't remove doubts about the team's attacking prowess, ability to think on its feet, and best combinations. No. 8 Billy Vunipola was back in favor for now. Flyhalf Marcus Smith was still bedding in. The backline was still dependent on Manu Tuilagi's suspect health.

Them three aside, England is also better when props Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler are in, Jack van Poortvliet is behind the ruck, and Freddie Steward is in the backfield.

They are tied together by Owen Farrell, the captain who becomes the third Englishman to 100 test caps. Not that one of England's greatest players is celebrating.

“I'm not too good at listening to stuff about myself. The sooner we get on to the game, the better,” Farrell said. “If you let it, this week can be a lot. I don't intend on being like that, I intend on doing my job like the rest of the team.”

But his father Andy Farrell, the Ireland coach, said he and his wife Colleen were immensely proud of Owen's achievement and hoped their son could maybe consider on Sunday how far he'd come.

When asked what made Owen special, Andy said: “His strength is like every person who gets to these type of milestones. His strength is he never thinks he's that type of player that you're talking about. They want to prove their self worth as a teammate and as a player every single week and that's why they stay right at the top through all the ups and downs.”

New Zealand's own new centurion, Brodie Retallick, is the same way.

Retallick becomes the 12th All Black to 100 tests, and the second lock after captain Sam Whitelock. Their 64th test start together in the second row will eclipse the world record held by South Africa's Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

Perhaps nobody is happier for Retallick than the team. While he has been suspended for the last two tests, Retallick has opposed the starting side in training and been a nuisance.

“He's the heart and soul of our group,” coach Ian Foster said.

The All Blacks have rebounded from a tough start to the year — historic losses to Ireland and Argentina plus South Africa — to win six in a row.

“I like where our game is going,” Foster said. "(England) like to . . . squeeze your game and your mindset. The challenge for us is how good are we at making sure we don't go into our shell.”

Squads

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Sam Simmonds, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Ellis Genge

Reserves: 16 Jamie George, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Will Stuart, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Jack Willis, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Guy Porter, 23 Henry Slade

All Blacks: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 George Bower, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Shannon Frizell, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown