Pigeon lost to science for 140 years rediscovered in PNG

An "extremely rare" pigeon whose species had been lost to science for 140 years has been rediscovered in Papua New Guinea.

A local hunter reported seeing and hearing the elusive black-naped pheasant-pigeon on Fergusson Island off eastern PNG, leading to the breakthrough. It's the first time the long-lost bird has been documented since 1882.

A team of scientists and conservationists captured the bird on camera for the first time after a month-long search of the island.

Jordan Boersma, co-leader of the expedition, said: "When we collected the camera traps, I figured there was less than a 1% chance of getting a photo of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon.

"Then as I was scrolling through the photos, I was stunned by this photo of this bird walking right past our camera."

The bird is considered "extremely rare", and the forest where it was discovered could be the species' last stronghold.

There are now plans to work with the local community to try and protect them.

John Mittermeier, the other co-leader of the expedition, said "seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn".

"It is the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and birdwatcher."