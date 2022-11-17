Israel Adesanya reportedly arrested at US airport over brass knuckles

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya was reportedly arrested for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport today, according to TMZ.

Israel Adesanya in the final moments before his fight against Jared Cannonier, a bout which finished in a clinical performance from the Kiwi without reaching expectations. (Source: Getty)

The celebrity gossip website reports Adesanya was stopped while going through security on Wednesday afternoon (local time) when he was found in possession of brass knuckles.

"The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area ... near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM," TMZ reports.

The act is listed as a class A misdemeanour in New York.

TMZ updated its report with a statement from Adesanya's manager Tim Simpson.

"Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities.

"He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home."

It comes after Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Brazilian Alex Pereira in a bruising encounter on the weekend.