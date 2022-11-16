Attitude Awards celebrating disabled community canned for 2022

An annual event that celebrates achievements in the disabled community has been ditched for 2022.

The annual Attitude awards went to air on TVNZ1 this afternoon.

The Attitude Awards, which was set to mark its 15th year, usually comes hand in hand with a glitzy gala dinner.

It's a calendar highlight for the community and in 2020, despite Covid-19, there was a record number of nominations.

READ MORE: Attitude Awards celebrate disabled community's achievements despite Covid-19 pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year there's a Supreme Winner, someone who's recognised for their successes, service, or the way they've inspired others.

Grace Stratton, co-founder of All is for All and well known disability advocate, was the winner in 2020.

In 2021, the honour was taken out by Olivia Shivas, a digital producer who created a podcast series called, "What's Wrong with You?".

READ MORE: Spotlight shone on inspiring high-achieving disabled Kiwis

The pandemic got in the way of a physical event last year, but winners were surprised one-by-one on camera and the results aired in a show on TVNZ1 in December.

But even that’s not happening this year.

A statement from Attitude, the organisation behind the occasion said, “Uncertainty around Covid-19 outbreaks led to a reluctance among sponsors to commit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said without funding certainty it could not advance plans.

NZ On Air usually funds the TV special and it had approved an application for funding this year too.

The Government entity told 1News, “before the funding was announced or any contract entered into, we were advised by Attitude Pictures that the funding would now not be required this year.”

1News understands ultimately Attitude Pictures decided not to go ahead with the Awards.

READ MORE: Gisborne teen takes out top honour at awards celebrating Kiwis with disabilities

Attitude said another factor at play in its decision was that many people with disabilities are immune compromised, and it wanted to be cautious.

“Given that Covid is circling once more Attitude Pictures is convinced this was the right decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards founder Robyn Scott-Vincent says after 14 years the team is working on a major refresh to ensure the stories and successes among the disability community are celebrated more widely in 2023.

A spokesperson said they’ll be back “bigger and better”.