Black Ferns hailed by MPs - 'Pay them well'

Members of Parliament congratulated the Black Ferns this afternoon on their latest World Cup win, with two party co-leaders delivering a clear message for New Zealand Rugby to pay the Black Ferns what they deserve.

It comes as New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said they’re looking at bonus payments for the champions as pressure mounts for more resources for the women's game.

Back in 2015, the All Blacks received a payout of $150,000 from New Zealand Rugby after their World Cup victory.

Today, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson had words for New Zealand Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pay them, pay them well, pay them all of the things, pay them what they have always deserved," Davidson said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called for a bonus payment too.

"They deserve the bonus, not just for winning, but for shattering the patriarchal behaviour that hangs around rugby union," Ngarewa-Packer said.

Over the weekend, the Black Ferns won a nail-biting World Cup final against England at Eden Park in Auckland.

42,000 people turned up to the game on Saturday night, and another 1.3 million tuned in from home.

Women’s rugby advocate Alice Soper said it was a “no-brainer” to give the Black Ferns a bonus payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women have been underpaid in rugby for aeons, it’s about time some reparations were made,” Soper said.

Minister for Sport Grant Robertson described the World Cup win as a turning point for women’s rugby and women’s sport in New Zealand.

“We will not let it go to waste,” Robertson said.

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon thanked the women who “paved the way” for women’s rugby.

“So many women, over so many years, who went before and could only dream of paying spectators filling Eden Park to watch women’s rugby,” Luxon said.

ACT Party Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden said she hopes young girls across the country will be inspired by the Black Ferns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rugby is not just a sport for men, it’s a New Zealand sport,” van Velden said.

New Zealand Rugby have been approached for comment.