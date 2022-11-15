Biden and Xi meet in chance to smooth teetering relationship

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping have met for the first time - as world leaders.

US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands. (Source: Associated Press)

The pair, both in Bali for the G20 summit, agreed to a side meeting to clear the air after a tense few months between the two countries.

China took great offence at a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the year. She openly supports Taiwanese independence - much to the ire of Beijing, which launched an aggressive series of military drills in response.

"As the leaders of two nations, we share a responsibility to show that China and the United States can manage our differences," said Biden.

Taiwan was again on the table today - with both sides using the opportunity to reinforce their positions, but there was closer agreement in other areas - such as climate change, and denouncing the use of any nuclear weapons in the war on Ukraine.

Biden says the relationship is finely balanced.

"We're going to compete vigorously," he said in a press conference held after the three-hour session had ended.

"I'm not looking for conflict, I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly."

President Xi has also lined up a chat with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - a meeting that, should it go well, will help smooth New Zealand's relationship between the two parties.

"Australia will put forward its own position," said Albanese.

"I look forward to having a constructive discussion."

There's probably one more meeting Xi would liked to have had in person - that with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

But he's reportedly not appearing in person this year - he'll join in via satellite.

