Snapper card launched on Wellington rail network

In a bid to make public transport more accessible in the capital, the Snapper ticketing system has been launched on Wellington’s Metlink rail network.

Following a 12-month trial on the Johnsonville line, Snapper will be rolled out in stages throughout November and replace offboard paper tickets by the end of the year. It's already used on Metlink buses city-wide.

It comes just a few weeks after the Government announced the introduction of the NTS (National ticketing system) in 2024. Over a few years, it will replace regional disparities with a consistent payment system for public transport across Aotearoa.

Transport minister Michael Wood says despite these changes coming soon, this Snapper rollout is important now.

“We’ve got no time to waste in making improvements to our public transport network here in Wellington and right across New Zealand.

“I don’t think people in the city should have to wait another three years to be able to tag onto their trains like people in Auckland too.”

Greater Wellington deputy chairperson Adrienne Staples agrees it's a chance to better cater to passengers' needs.

“We’re confident the convenience of Snapper on rail will increase patronage towards our mode shift target.

Greater Wellington is aiming for a 40% rise in public transport use and active travel modes, like cycling, by 2030.”

There are also hopes this move will aid the NTS rollout in the coming years. Wood says this project has helped set the system up, and some of the core infrastructure will support the new payment methods.

While the total cost of Snapper on rail is $18 million, including $10 million for ongoing operational costs, about $4 million will not be reincurred for the NTS.

Snapper on rail went live on the Kapiti line on Monday and becomes available for Melling, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa trains from 27 November.