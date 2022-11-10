'Furious' Trump 'blaming' Melania for Dr Oz endorsement

Donald Trump is reportedly "furious" about disappointing midterm results for Republicans nationwide, and is unhappy at those who he believes advised him to back one failed candidate in particular.

Former President Donald Trump talks to the media with Melania Trump (Source: Associated Press)

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who is well connected in Trump circles, has tweeted that Trump is angry at people, including wife Melania, over his backing of failed Pennsylvania Senate race candidate Mehmet Oz.

"Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz -- including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him," she wrote.

"There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case

"Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally."

Oz rose to fame as a TV doctor but had no previous political experience. He went down to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman as the Republicans tried to win back a Senate majority.

Overall Republicans were closing in on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races, but it was far from the Democrat bloodbath many were predicting.