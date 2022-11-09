Six60 hit back after Oz broadcaster moans about te reo Māori use

Popular New Zealand band Six60 have hit back after an Australian TV commentator complained about their use of te reo Māori in tour posters.

Six60 tour poster (Source: Six60)

In speaking about "a big push to be more inclusive of the Māori, the Māori language, the so-called 'iwi' at the moment" in New Zealand, Rowan Dean on Sky News highlighted a tour poster from the band "Sixty Sixty... or whatever".

"It's all in Māori, there's not a word of English anywhere in there," he said.

In response, the band posted a clip of Dean's comments, followed by clips of past performances showing the band showcasing Māori culture in front of packed-out crowds.

"We got called out for putting te reo on our poster, saying it’s against free speech. SIX60 is all about bringing people together no matter the language," they wrote.

Free tickets to this guy if he wants to experience some positivity pic.twitter.com/NJxSLHTePk — SIX60 (@SIX60) November 8, 2022

"Free tickets to this guy if he wants to experience some positivity."