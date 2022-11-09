Potterheads asked to stop leaving socks at Dobby's grave

Environmentalists want Harry Potter fans to celebrate a special house-elf, but need them to keep it as clean as possible.

"Potterheads" saw Dobby the house-elf - spoiler alert - be laid to rest in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

12 years on, fans are still flooding to his grave site at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, leaving behind items such as socks to make him a "free elf."

While there's good intentions, experts say these gifts are harmful to the ecosystem.

Rhian Sula of National Trust Pembrokeshire spoke with Breakfast and says it's lovely that people visit the site, but leaving objects behind is "really detrimental" to the marine environment.

"I think people don't realise actually what happens to those socks and trinkets and painted pebbles when they leave them there."

She says that socks and small items end up washing into the sea and that paints used on pebbles could contain toxins.

"Little creatures will come and eat that and then that goes into the food chain, which not only goes into the marine food chain, but also into our food chain as well."

Species local to the area such as grey seals, harbour porpoise and nesting sea birds are among the marine wildlife that end up with the gifts left for Dobby.

Sula still encourages tourists to come visit Freshwater West Beach and pay their respects to the house-elf, but asks that they keep biodiversity in mind.

"What we're really asking is that people leave no trace. So by all means come and visit us, but please don't leave anything behind."