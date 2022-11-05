More Māori battalion medals presented to whānau in Christchurch

The whānau of ten soldiers of the Maori battalion who fought in World War Two received medals on their family member's behalf during a ceremony at Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch.

Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies with NZ Army personnel and the 28 (Māori) Battalion banner. (Source: NZDF)

The medals were originally given to soldiers of the 28th (Māori) battalion during and after the war but never reached them.

Colonel Trever Walker attended the ceremony on behalf of Chief of Army General John Boswell and highlighted the day's significance.

“The Māori Battalion holds a special place in history for what it achieved on the battlefield, but also for what it represented, and the mana the soldiers bought to themselves, their families, our Army, and our nation,” he said.

Also in attendance was the last surviving member of the Māori Battalion, Sir Robert “Bom” Gillies.

“We are especially thankful for the presence of Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies at today’s ceremony. To have a veteran from that storied battalion here with us today makes this ceremony very special.”

Following the war, servicemen and men would have to apply for their medals which would be sent through the post.

The medals never reached the soldiers for several reasons, including incorrect documentation, changing addresses or simply not applying.

Thanks to a lawyer, David Stone of Te Mata Law, the whānau of those who received medals can accept them.

He worked with NZDF personnel and identified 500 sets of medals never claimed by servicemen.

“The team from NZDF Archives are the unsung heroes of this kaupapa. They reviewed thousands of files to determine who had received medals and who were yet to claim,” Colonel Walker said.

“This included a lot of their personal time when they should have been taking a lunch break or going home for the day. I can’t thank them enough.”

Similar ceremonies will be held in Rotorua, Trentham and Waitangi over the coming months.

The NZDF encourages anyone whose ancestor never claimed their medal to contact them.