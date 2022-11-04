Mental health mission sees athlete don gumboots for 243km race

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

As if the 243km Coast to Coast multi-sport event wasn't gruelling enough, one Christchurch man's announced today he'll do it in gumboots to fundraise for Mike King's charity I Am Hope.

Alex Grogan dubbed his effort the Coast to Hope - a challenge the 29-year-old said he set himself as part of a mission to raise awareness about mental health, one he started 10 years ago after losing his best mate to suicide.

"I think it changed the direction of a lot of our lives, we were such young guys," Grogan said.

Last year, Grogan said he also lost his mother to cancer during lockdown.

It was after this event that Grogan first sought counselling - something King's charity aims to make accessible for all New Zealanders.

"It helped me realize how important it is to people," Grogan said.

The athlete aims to raise $24,300, a sum equal to $100 for every kilometre of the two-day race. The journey will take him from Kumara Beach on the South Island's West Coast, all the way to Christchurch's New Brighton Beach.

"To do it for charity is giving me that motivation to get out early when you're feeling a bit tired, cold and sore," he said.

Grogan's a tradesman by day and used to wearing gumboots all winter long. So far he said his feet are holding up to the training, although he notes he did receive "one solid blister" after he finished traversing Goat's Pass.

The Coast to Coast race will run from February 10 to 11, 2023.

