I am Hope supporter runs hundreds of kilometres in speedos

Sam Kelway
By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Mount Maunganui locals walking up the mount have been greeted by a man wearing speedos and gumboots this afternoon.

Corey Choat in his speedos, second from left

Corey Choat in his speedos, second from left

Corey Choat, whose sister Sally died in 2019, has been running hundreds of kilometres for I Am Hope, raising more than $40,000 so far.

"The purpose is to generate some awareness around mental health and to raise money for Gumboot Friday," he said.

He said the support for the cause has been "surprising" and there have "been a few laughs".

"I think it's just a matter of everyone being more comfortable with talking, and being more supportive."

Sally was 34 when she died. Choat said she was "beautiful", although wouldn't be too pleased by his speedo antics. However, she would be immensely proud of how he's raising awareness for mental health.

"She was my protector - I really, really miss her."

He plans to run more than 1000km by the end of the year, and his run up the mount today was capped off by 538 burpees, the same number of New Zealanders who died to suicide last year.

Where to get help.

Where to get help.

