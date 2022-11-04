Jordie Barrett back at second-five for All Blacks against Wales

Jordie Barrett will start at second-five for the All Blacks against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning NZT.

Second-five Jordie Barrett carries the ball hard against Australia at Eden Park in September. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett’s selection in the No.12 jersey is the most notable – Ian Foster and company electing to pick him for his second start there despite the return to fitness of David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown, both of whom have been named on the reserves bench.

Barrett impressed in the midfield in his last Test against Australia at Eden Park in September, but Foster appeared to remain adamant that the Hurricanes’ player’s best position is fullback.

Rieko Ioane will play alongside him at centre, with Beauden Barrett named at fullback and Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece named on the wings.

Foster confirmed that regular right wing Will Jordan will not take part on this tour due to a “persisting vestibular issue” (balance or vertigo disorder).

Richie Mo'unga retains his position at No.10 and there will be an expectation that he leads the team's attack with a little more authority than he did against Japan in Tokyo last weekend.

His kicking game in particular will be key as the All Blacks attempt to break down the Welsh defence, although the long-limbed figure of Jordie Barrett outside him may attract defenders and allow him to rekindle his running game.

Barrett certainly did that against the Wallabies last time out - his directness and ability to break the gain line helped the All Blacks to one of their most compelling wins of the season - and if he shines again there will be public pressure for Foster to keep picking him there.

Aaron Smith returns to start at halfback for his 113th Test and in doing so will become the All Blacks’ most capped back – overtaking Dan Carter.

The other feature of the match-day squad is Brad Weber’s presence in the reserves rather than Finlay Christie, who started in the All Blacks’ disappointing 38-31 victory over Japan. It will be Weber’s first Test this year and his 18th in total.

Richie Mo'unga makes a break against Japan - the All Blacks will need him to do more of this against Wales in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Codie Taylor gets the nod at hooker in between props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, with Sam Whitelock, named captain in the absence of the injured Sam Cane, partnered by Scott Barrett in the second row.

Dalton Papali'i will start in the No.7 jersey, with Ardie Savea returning to start at No.8 and Shannon Frizell retaining his position at blindside flanker.

“Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge,” head coach Foster said. “We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

“Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players.”

The All Blacks team to play Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, kick-off 4.15am NZT, is:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Samuel Whitelock (captain)

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Dalton Papali'i

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Sevu Reece

15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa'i

20. Akira Ioane

21. Brad Weber

22. David Havili

23. Anton Lienert-Brown