All Blacks raise a glass to Keith Murdoch in Cardiff

Every time the team is in Cardiff, the All Blacks come to the Angel Hotel and have a drink in memory of an All Black who got sent back to New Zealand - but never made it.

It's been 50 years since Keith Murdoch punched a security guard at the hotel and was subsequently sent home.

He switched flights in Singapore and ended up in Australia, where he went bush.

Today, in the Angel Hotel pub there's a large portrait with the sad tale of a troubled All Black that was allowed to disappear into the abyss.

Ian Foster refers to Murdoch as "one of our men".

And even though it happened decades ago, there's still a sense of regret of how it played out.

"There were rights and wrongs in that situation and a lot of learning for us as an All Black team. He is part of the team and legacy and one that we will be remembering," Foster said.

Lock Brodie Retallick said the situation "wasn't handled that well" at the time.

This week, ahead of the team's Test against Wales in Cardiff, a group of players got together at the pub to acknowledge him.

"It's kind of a way of coming here and acknowledging that. Since I've been in the team it's always happened, (it's) a bit of a tradition in Wales," he said.

Former teammate Ian Kirkpatrick later expressed regret at how the situation was handled at the time, and Retallick, speaking to 1News, emphasised that whatever happens, the All Blacks are "a team".

Murdoch, who played three Tests and 21 matches for his country, died in 2018.