All Blacks raise a glass to Keith Murdoch in Cardiff

By Mei Heron, Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Every time the team is in Cardiff, the All Blacks come to the Angel Hotel and have a drink in memory of an All Black who got sent back to New Zealand - but never made it.

It's been 50 years since Keith Murdoch punched a security guard at the hotel and was subsequently sent home.

He switched flights in Singapore and ended up in Australia, where he went bush.

Today, in the Angel Hotel pub there's a large portrait with the sad tale of a troubled All Black that was allowed to disappear into the abyss.

Ian Foster refers to Murdoch as "one of our men".

And even though it happened decades ago, there's still a sense of regret of how it played out.

"There were rights and wrongs in that situation and a lot of learning for us as an All Black team. He is part of the team and legacy and one that we will be remembering," Foster said.

Lock Brodie Retallick said the situation "wasn't handled that well" at the time.

This week, ahead of the team's Test against Wales in Cardiff, a group of players got together at the pub to acknowledge him.

"It's kind of a way of coming here and acknowledging that. Since I've been in the team it's always happened, (it's) a bit of a tradition in Wales," he said.

Former teammate Ian Kirkpatrick later expressed regret at how the situation was handled at the time, and Retallick, speaking to 1News, emphasised that whatever happens, the All Blacks are "a team".

Murdoch, who played three Tests and 21 matches for his country, died in 2018.

RugbyAll BlacksUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Second man comes forward after donation rejected from Starship

2

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

3

All Blacks raise a glass to Keith Murdoch in Cardiff

4

Qld couple in court for alleged murder, torture of 7-month-old son

5

Sharon Stone having 'large fibroid tumour' removed after misdiagnosis

Latest Stories

Irishman takes T20 hat-trick in loss to NZ

Irishman takes T20 hat-trick in loss to NZ

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery

Dame Valerie Adams and family take 'inspiring' trip to Tonga

Related Stories

Wallabies' Rennie underwhelmed by talks of Anzac team

Bruising Barrett's big opportunity for All Blacks against Wales

Jordie Barrett back at second-five for All Blacks against Wales

Could All Blacks and Wallabies combine to play the Lions?