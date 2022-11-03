Woman charged with murder, arson after man's death in 2013

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with murder and arson following the death of a man in Te Karaka near Gisborne in 2013.

Police said Ronald Russell Allison, 88, died in a "suspicious" house fire at his home on January 25 nine years ago.

A forensic examination of the scene uncovered the fire started in the kitchen before the wooden farmhouse burned to the ground.

Allison's death has been an open investigation for the past nine years. In 2020 police offered a $100,000 reward for information about his death.

The offer expired on April 30 2021 after it wasn't claimed.

The woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Sergeant John McCarthy said police hope the arrest will provide some closure for Allison’s family.