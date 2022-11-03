Unexpected snowfall closes Otago's Crown Range Road

Unexpected snowfall forced road closures at the Crown Range in Otago this morning.

An unexpected snow dump closed the Crown Range Rd this morning. (Source: 1News)

Crews have been onsite to clear the road which is now open. Drivers were earlier asked to re-route to Kawarau Gorge.

It comes after Metservice added a road snowfall warning from 8-11am this morning.

A car stuck on Crown Range Road, Otago (Source: 1News)

“Rain has turned to snow about the top of the road this morning. Expect 2-3cm of snow to accumulate about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts lower down,” Metservice said.

Several people in campervans staying up the Crown Range summit said the rain was heavy and that they were “shocked” to see snow.