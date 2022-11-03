National deletes Instagram reel after Menulog complaint

The National Party has taken down an Instagram video featuring a Katy Perry song after Menulog asked them to remove it for copyright reasons.

Katy Perry's Menulog advertisement. (Source: YouTube/Just Eat)

The video, posted to Instagram reels, featured the song Did Somebody Say, performed by Perry as an advertisement for food delivery company Just Eat, which owns Menulog in New Zealand.

The song is widely used on social media. National's video had used the audio alongside the caption "Just be rich ft. The Labour Party" and images showing the "skyrocketing" cost of food items.

But the video has been scrubbed from their account after Menulog contacted the party and asked them to take it down.

"Our social media team adapted a TikTok trend for Instagram reels, which used Menulog’s audio out of context," said a National Party spokesperson.

"Menulog asked us to remove the video, which we did immediately."

In a statement to 1News, Menulog confirmed it was a copyright issue.

"Whilst we're thrilled that so many people love our campaign jingle, we need to respect the copyright that's in place around its use," a spokesperson said.

National has previously landed itself in hot water over its use of copyrighted music.

In 2017, the party was ordered to pay $600,000 after breaching copyright by using Eminem Esque, a version of Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself, for a 2014 campaign ad.

It was later reduced to $225,000 following a National Party appeal.