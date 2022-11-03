Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made

Model Heidi Klum has revealed the process behind making her giant earthworm costume for Halloween this year.

Heidi Klum dresses as a worm for Halloween. (Source: Getty)

Klum, 49, said she spent months working on the costume leading up to her annual Halloween party.

The costume was reportedly made from a prosthetic shell and Klum then had a special effects facepiece applied.

The full body worm suit was then painted to mimic a real life worm, with slime, veins and other creepy details.

The model was seen posing for photos on a fish hook, with her husband Tom Kaulitz who dressed up as a fisherman

behind the scenes of heidi klum's worm costume pic.twitter.com/AHeAefQfKx — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) November 2, 2022

Klum told Vogue she "fell in love with the idea" despite her husband not initially being on board with bizarre costume.

“I wanted people to shed the heaviness of the world and be playful,” she told Vogue.

“I love the transformation of Halloween, people wear costumes, and with that, shed some insecurities of everyday life.”

Later in the night Klum ditched the prosthetic shell and revealed a sparkly, sheer bodysuit that she was wearing underneath.