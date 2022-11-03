Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made

Model Heidi Klum has revealed the process behind making her giant earthworm costume for Halloween this year.

Heidi Klum dresses as a worm for Halloween.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party.
Questlove and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party.
Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES.
Klum dressed as a worm poses for a photo with her daughter.
Heidi Klum takes off her worm costume, leaving it on her face still.
Heidi Klum dresses as a worm for Halloween. (Source: Getty)

Klum, 49, said she spent months working on the costume leading up to her annual Halloween party.

The costume was reportedly made from a prosthetic shell and Klum then had a special effects facepiece applied.

The full body worm suit was then painted to mimic a real life worm, with slime, veins and other creepy details.

The model was seen posing for photos on a fish hook, with her husband Tom Kaulitz who dressed up as a fisherman

Klum told Vogue she "fell in love with the idea" despite her husband not initially being on board with bizarre costume.

“I wanted people to shed the heaviness of the world and be playful,” she told Vogue.

“I love the transformation of Halloween, people wear costumes, and with that, shed some insecurities of everyday life.”

Later in the night Klum ditched the prosthetic shell and revealed a sparkly, sheer bodysuit that she was wearing underneath.

