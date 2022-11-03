Five arrested after two overnight Whangārei burglaries

Five people have been arrested, including four youths, after two overnight commercial burglaries in Whangārei.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Acting Whangārei Kaipara Area Commander Mohammed Atiq said police responded to the first burglary in Maungakaramea about 11.47pm yesterday, where they identified a vehicle believed to be stolen, used in the burglary, abandoned at the scene.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a second burglary in Whakapara at 12.45am today, where it's understood the alleged offenders broke in using a weapon, Atiq said.

The group fled the scene in a vehicle after a fog cannon was deployed, police said, but not before footage of the vehicle's registration was captured on CCTV.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Waro Drive, Hikurangi. Officers were then told of a second vehicle involved, allegedly linked to the overnight offending, which was found abandoned on Meldrum St.

Atiq said a dog unit helped to track the alleged offenders to an address on Charles St, where a number of stolen goods were located, as well as cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Five people were taken into custody without further incident.

One 26-year-old man is set to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, facing multiple charges relating to burglary with a weapon and theft.

The other four alleged offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.