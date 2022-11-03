First ever All Blacks XV team named to face Ireland A

Leon MacDonald has named the first ever All Blacks XV side, with a blend of experience and youth set to take on Ireland A in the first of the two-match series on Saturday (NZT).

Patrick Tuipulotu on the charge in a Test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium last year. (Source: Photosport)

Seven capped All Blacks have been named in the starting lineup, including captain Patrick Tuipulotu and vice captain TJ Perenara.

The starting front row features loosehead prop Aidan Ross, tighthead prop Tevita Mafileo and hooker Brodie McAlister.

Josh Dickson joins Tuipulotu in the locks, with Dominic Gardner, Marino Mikaele Tu'u and Luke Jacobson the loose forward trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the backs, Damien McKenzie plays off Perenara, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor at 12 and 13.

The back three is made up of AJ Lam on the left, Shaun Stevenson on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.

MacDonald was excited for the game and said he was expecting a huge challenge from Ireland A.

"They are a top tier, physical team with strong attack and defence, as we saw earlier this year against the Māori All Blacks,” MacDonald said.

"The players are all out to showcase their immense skills and strength as a team, they’re excited to get this opportunity to play on an international scale and to represent New Zealand in what will be a proud moment for players and their whanau."

The first match in Dublin kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday (NZT).

All Blacks XV to take on Ireland A

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Aidan Ross (26, Bay of Plenty / Chiefs)

2. Brodie McAlister (25, Canterbury / Crusaders)

3. Tevita Mafileo (24, Bay of Plenty / Hurricanes)

4. Josh Dickson (27, Otago / Highlanders)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu – Captain (29, Auckland / Blues)

6. Dominic Gardiner (21, Canterbury / Crusaders)

7. Luke Jacobson (25, Waikato / Chiefs)

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (24, Hawke’s Bay / Highlanders)

9. TJ Perenara - Vice-Captain (30, Wellington / Hurricanes)

10. Damian McKenzie (27, Waikato / Chiefs)

11. AJ Lam (24, Auckland / Blues)

12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (29, Auckland / Blues)

13. Braydon Ennor (25, Canterbury / Crusaders)

14. Shaun Stevenson (25, North Harbour / Chiefs)

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Ruben Love (21, Wellington / Hurricanes)

16. Tyrone Thompson (22, Hawke’s Bay / Chiefs)

17. Finlay Brewis (22, Canterbury / Crusaders)

18. Tamaiti Williams (22, Canterbury / Crusaders)

19. Zach Gallagher (21, Canterbury / Crusaders)

20. Christian Lio-Willie (24, Otago / Crusaders)

21. Cam Roigard (21, Counties Manukau / Hurricanes)

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Josh Ioane (27, Otago / Chiefs)

23. Alex Nankivell (26, Tasman / Chiefs)