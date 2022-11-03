Ardern attends 'unique' moment land is handed back to mana whenua

Outside of usual Crown business, the Prime Minister has travelled to Tauranga to witness a "unique" moment as a sacred piece of land was handed back to mana whenua.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Tauranga. (Source: 1News)

The land was once part of the Tauranga City Council's chambers and library.

It's now part of a much wider transformation to develop the city, and rebuild the CBD, which has been neglected for decades.

Te Manawataki o Te Papa Charitable Trust, will own the land of the civic precinct and will be jointly governed by council and Otamataha Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister recounted fond memories of her time as a child visiting her family orchard in Welcome Bay, thanking mana whenua and city council for "allowing us here to witness this moment".

"What you've done here is completely unique," she said.

Meanwhile Commissioner Anne Tolley says it's a "particularly special day" as the land was transferred to the Otamataha Trust.

She said the signing of the deed signals the "mana of the whenua restored to original owners" and says this was the "right thing to do" while being respectful of the past and mindful of the future.

Tolley said the $300m civic precinct will become the beating heart of the city and a place for all to enjoy.