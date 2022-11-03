3 arrested, rifle seized following search in Ashburton

Three people have been arrested and a rifle and ammunition have been seized following a pre-planned search in Ashburton today.

(Source: 1News)

The trio will face several charges relating to drugs and firearms.

Today's arrests at a rural Ashburton address follow a pre-planned search by the armed offenders squad in relation to a burglary, Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said in a statement.

It involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.

A .22 rifle and ammunition was recovered during the search.

Two of those arrested, a man and a woman, will appear in the Ashburton District Court on November 10.

A third person staying at the address has been summonsed to appear at a later date.

