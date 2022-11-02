Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

Source: 1News

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in Hamilton.

"This follows an extensive investigation into the child's death," police said in a statement. "On Saturday 9 April, a patrol was flagged down by the occupants of a vehicle on Heaphy Terrace, who requested assistance with an unresponsive child."

Police called it "a tragic event", and said the girl was taken to hospital but she died that evening.

The 18-year-old is set to appear in court today.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

