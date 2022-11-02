Williamson says false catch 'embarrassing' after loss to England

Kane Williamson has admitted it was embarrassing to have to call Jos Buttler back after a catch he thought he'd taken was reviewed and found to be a costly T20 World Cup drop.

The New Zealand skipper is regarded as one of world cricket's gentleman.

So it was a shock to see his incredible effort to apparently dismiss England captain Butler for just eight in their crucial meeting at the Gabba on Tuesday overruled.

Williamson insists he was surprised too, the captain offering Buttler an apologetic wave as he strode back to the crease and then took full advantage of his second life.

"I bobbled it and thought I'd squeezed it into my chest," Williamson said of his diving effort running back from cover.

"A little bit embarrassing in the end, although it was always going to go upstairs (to be checked), so just one of those things."

Buttler was dropped again on 40 and was eventually run out for 73 off just 47 balls, his knock helping England to a match-winning 6-179.

New Zealand fell 20 short despite a run-a-ball 40 from Williamson and another powerful innings from Glenn Phillips (62 off 36).

Victory for England meant they move equal with New Zealand and Australia on five points and second on net run rate, well ahead of the hosts with one game to play.

New Zealand are well placed but still need to beat Ireland in Adelaide on Friday to guarantee a spot in the final four.

Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets, upset England and then hurt Australia's net run rate thanks to a 42-run loss despite being 5-24.

"We've seen throughout this tournament there's been upsets," Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner said.

"The nature of T20 cricket; if one or two guys step up they can turn games.

"We're still in a good position so we reflect and move onto Ireland on a different wicket, different place and they've shown they're a quality side so we'll need to be firing."