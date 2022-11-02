Police investigating after Hamilton person injured by firearm

Source: 1News

An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting in Hamilton today, which left one person injured.

A police car (file).

Police said it received a report of a firearm being discharged at an address on Norton Rd about 12.30pm.

It's understood one person was injured but left the scene before officers arrived, and later could not be found, a police spokesperson said.

The scene was cordoned off while the address was cleared, police said. No one was found inside the property.

A scene guard remains in place while an examination is conducted to piece together exactly what happened.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

