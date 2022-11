There are concerns for a man's wellbeing after going missing from his Auckland home yesterday.

Matasavii Levao is missing from New Lynn, Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Police said Matasavii Levao, 72, left his house on Crown Lynn Place in New Lynn to go for a walk around 7am.

Levao was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white skivvy, a grey, white-spotted jumper, and a hat.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have information on his whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can contact police via 105, quoting file number 221101/5651.