Woman's private phone number listed as holiday giant's NZ contact

Hadyn Jones
By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
Source: Fair Go

An intervention by Fair Go has finally brought some relief and blessed peace to an Auckland woman whose phone had been ringing off the hook with – often irate – callers.

The problem was, the calls weren't actually for her at all. Her phone number had been mistakenly published as the contact for global giant Book A Bach.

Astrid Jansen-Hofstetter contacted the consumer affairs show after her mobile number appeared on a worldwide database for Book A Bach New Zealand, a company with millions of properties worldwide.

The Waiheke woman explained how she'd constantly have to field calls from people having problems with their Book A Bach requests.

Jansen-Hofstetter discovered that the fault lay with the global business database company ZoomInfo. She then contacted ZoomInfo numerous times, asking them to fix the problem - without success.

"It's just frustrating that nobody seems to want to do anything about it," she told Fair Go.

After being contacted by Fair Go, Jansen-Hofstetter's number was quickly taken down. ZoomInfo told Fair Go they were sorry for taking so long to fix their mistake.

Their chief compliance officer Simon McDougall told Fair Go there was an algorithm problem.

"I hate to blame this thing called the algorithm, but in this case, it just mismatched Astrid's number to Book A Bach.

"We thought it had been fixed. It hadn't been fixed, and it was Fair Go who helped us realise what we had to do."

ZoomInfo sent Jansen-Hofstetter an apology and a gift card for Amazon.

New ZealandAucklandBusinessTravel

Popular Stories

1

Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim, dies of cancer

2

Grace Millane's killer to appeal convictions relating to other attacks

3

NZR to tighten security after streaker disrupts Black Ferns match

4

Woman charged after baby found dead at Auckland hospital

5

Nine arrested after bridge collapse in India that killed 134

Latest Stories

All Blacks: Whitelock to captain team in Cane's absence

Person's death in Christchurch treated as 'unexplained'

Iran plans public trials for 1000 protesters in Tehran

One dead after car, bus crash near Hamilton

Melbourne Cup: Kerrin McEvoy chasing record-equalling 4th win

Related Stories

High flight prices will pass with time - Flight Centre director

Nelson-Blenheim flights to continue for full SH6 closure

Woman charged after baby found dead at Auckland hospital

AT to stop showing frequently cancelled services on timetables