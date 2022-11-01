Woman's private phone number listed as holiday giant's NZ contact

An intervention by Fair Go has finally brought some relief and blessed peace to an Auckland woman whose phone had been ringing off the hook with – often irate – callers.

The problem was, the calls weren't actually for her at all. Her phone number had been mistakenly published as the contact for global giant Book A Bach.

Astrid Jansen-Hofstetter contacted the consumer affairs show after her mobile number appeared on a worldwide database for Book A Bach New Zealand, a company with millions of properties worldwide.

The Waiheke woman explained how she'd constantly have to field calls from people having problems with their Book A Bach requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jansen-Hofstetter discovered that the fault lay with the global business database company ZoomInfo. She then contacted ZoomInfo numerous times, asking them to fix the problem - without success.

"It's just frustrating that nobody seems to want to do anything about it," she told Fair Go.

After being contacted by Fair Go, Jansen-Hofstetter's number was quickly taken down. ZoomInfo told Fair Go they were sorry for taking so long to fix their mistake.

Their chief compliance officer Simon McDougall told Fair Go there was an algorithm problem.

"I hate to blame this thing called the algorithm, but in this case, it just mismatched Astrid's number to Book A Bach.

"We thought it had been fixed. It hadn't been fixed, and it was Fair Go who helped us realise what we had to do."

ZoomInfo sent Jansen-Hofstetter an apology and a gift card for Amazon.