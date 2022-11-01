Video: Rival Aussie gang members in wild brawl at NSW airport

Footage of a viscous brawl involving rival Australian gangs in February 2021 has been released, showing panicked travellers fleeing the scene.

The fight took place at NSW's Ballina Airport, and police believe it was the spark that saw Sydney's gangland war step up in intensity.

One of the men involved - Ghassan Amoun - was fatally shot nearly a year later.

The fight began when an associate of the Alameddine family - John Ray Bayssari - spotted an alleged member of the Hamzy gang Dagher Ghamrawi at the baggage claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another alleged Alameddine gang member Benjamin Barakat joins in, as does Amoun of Hamzy.

One mother is seen dragging her daughter away from the scene as the brawl continues. A fifth man also joins the action.

Police say at least 40 people were in the area during the fight.

Four people were charged with affray in August this year.

Over the next year, 14 people were killed in gang killings, including Amoun.