Police seek witnesses to serious assault in Dunedin's Octagon

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Dunedin's Octagon over the weekend that left one person seriously injured.

The incident near the Dunedin Social Club about 3.30am on Saturday "involved a few people", police said.

"CCTV footage shows several witnesses who may have taken video footage of the incident with their cell phones," a spokesperson said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who has information or footage of this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or make an online report.