Police employee promoted, participated in anti-lockdown protest

A police employee "promoted and participated in" an Auckland Domain anti-lockdown protest in October last year.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigated the employee, from Counties Manukau, after it was alleged they broke Covid-19 restrictions when they attended the protest during Alert Level 3.

The investigation found there was enough evidence to charge the employee with breaching Covid restrictions.

"However, Police decided not to prosecute the employee because he did not actively promote or participate in the further protests," the IPCA's summary of the case states.

"The Authority considers Police appropriately dealt with the employee's conduct through an employment process."

Police have been approached for comment.