Woman charged after baby found dead at Auckland hospital

A woman has been charged after the discovery of a dead infant at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital in 2021.

Middlemore Hospital. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

The newborn was found dead at the South Auckland hospital on August 4 2021.

Police say the 28-year-old woman appeared in the Manakau District Court earlier this year - accused of concealing a child's body.

The NZ Herald said that the mother had been taken to the hospital by family members in August 2021 shortly before giving birth and the baby was found in a bin.

A post-mortem had been carried out, but "further testing" needed to be carried out to determine the baby's cause of death, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said at the time.

The woman is next expected to appear before the court on November 8.

"Police are not in a position to comment further while the matter is before the court," said Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan.