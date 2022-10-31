Nelson-Blenheim flights to continue for full SH6 closure

Nelson's mayor has announced that flights between Nelson and Blenheim will continue for the full seven-week closure of State Highway 6 (SH6).

An Originair aircraft. (Source: Supplied / Originair )

A two-week trial of the Originair service was announced last week, allowing travellers to take a 20-minute flight rather than a 2h, 40m drive.

Mayor Nick Smith said the demand for flights solidified the council and Originair's decision to extend the service.

"It's good news that there has been sufficient demand to enable Originair to commit to the service for the full seven weeks," he said.

"There was uncertainty about the level of demand, and so the service was initially to be trialled for two weeks. Today's announcement guarantees that the service will be operating for the full closure period."

Smith said that the service is about making the best of a bad situation and took the opportunity to encourage SH6's users to take the flights.

"This is about making the best of a bad situation. The closure of State Highway 6 for seven weeks from tomorrow to enable major repairs after the devastating weather event in August affects thousands of travellers every day," he said.

Originair will run a morning and evening return air service between Nelson and Blenheim. Seats cost $89 for a standard one-way fare or $99 for a flexifare that is changeable and refundable.

Originair CFO Brendon Grundy said that the service was made possible through the mayoral relief fund, the help of airport companies and Nelson/Marlborough hospitals.

"This support added onto the public seat reservations we had in the first week has given us the confidence to extend the service. We hope it can assist travellers during a difficult time."

The flights were first announced after it was revealed that SH6 between Hira and Ronga Rd will close tomorrow and reopen on December 18.

The usual commute between Nelson and Blenheim is 1h, 50m.

Flights will leave Nelson at 7.40am and arrive in Blenheim at 8.10am, return from Blenheim at 8.40am and arrive in Nelson at 9.10am. Then in the afternoon, flights will leave Nelson at 4pm, arrive in Blenheim at 4.30pm and return from Blenheim at 5pm and arrive in Nelson at 5.30pm.